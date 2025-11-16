48th Kuwait International Book Fair Starts this Week

The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair kicks off this Wednesday, November 19 at the Kuwait International Fairground and runs until November 29.

The book fair debuted in 1975 and is the largest held in Kuwait, usually offering a massive selection of Arabic books along with a good range of English ones.

The fair will be located in Halls 5, 6 and 7, and the opening hours will be:

Mornings 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Afternoons 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

For more information, head over to @kw_nccal