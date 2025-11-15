Galaxy Juice – Give It Over

Galaxy Juice just dropped a new three-track EP called Give It Over, their first release since the single Only Time. According to the band, this EP took nearly a year to put together because they pushed deep into production, sound design, and the overall concept.

They’ve shared with me the YouTube link to the track which I’ve embeded on top but you can listed to the full EP on Bandcamp right now with Spotify and other platforms coming soon.

