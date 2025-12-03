A Modern New Stop for Coffee, Food, & Play

Active Arena is one of Shuwaikh Gate Holding’s latest projects (@shuwaikhgate) and is a new modern destination that just opened in Funaitees on the coastal strip. If you’ve driven down Road 30 toward Fahaheel recently, you’ve probably noticed it on the left side next to the National Guard Officers Club. It’s a futuristic looking building in a super convenient spot, easy to access with plenty of parking, which makes it a great stop for families or anyone looking for a quick and easy place to hang out.

Right now the project has Raising Cane’s, HID Café, and the largest PLAY Entertainment in Kuwait, with more concepts opening soon. The PLAY branch is huge and occupies most of the building. According to the manager I spoke to, it also has one of the largest soft play areas in the region.

If you’re in the area and looking for a quick bite, a cup of coffee, or a new spot to take the kids, check the place out. You’ll find the mall’s exact location linked in their bio @activearenakw