Looks like the military air show is happening after all! The Kuwait Army last night announced on Instagram that they’ll be performing an air show today, February 25, at various locations across Kuwait.

Kuwait Towers – 10:45AM

Blajaat to KLAND – 11:06AM

Julai’a to Zor – 11:10AM

Khiran to Khiran Mall – 11:12AM

For more info head to @kuwaitarmyghq

Note: @tecq8 also posted there will be an air show at the Kuwait Towers tomorrow, February 26 at 1:00PM