Lots of people have been asking me if there will be fireworks this National and Liberation Day. The answer is yes.
There are currently three confirmed fireworks shows:
Al Shaheed Park
There will be two fireworks shows at Al Shaheed Park on February 25 and 26, followed by a drone show. The shows will start sometime between 8 PM and 9 PM on both days. The duration and exact start time will depend on the weather and wind speed. There will be music throughout the entire show.
Al Mikshat
Located on the northern island of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge, they are hosting what they’re calling the largest fireworks show during the holidays. It will take place on February 25 and 26.
Al Khiran Mall
If you’re spending the holiday in the chalets area, Al Khiran Mall will host a fireworks show on February 26.
Al Kout Mall
Al Kout Mall will host a fireworks show on February 25 at 8PM.
If you know of any other places with fireworks, let me know in the comments.
7 replies on “National and Liberation Day Fireworks Show”
Timings for fireworks happening at Al Mikshat?
Any idea?
They didn’t mention the timings
As confirmed by Alshaheed Park today, there is no fireworks or drone show during the national day holidays. Contacted at +965 – 25533000. Accordingly you can remove this info
Well Alshaheed park just posted the fireworks event poster now https://www.instagram.com/p/DGdif2dMCIN/
I called, there is from 830pm, drone n fireworks
Where did they say there will be fireworks at Al Shaheed, and are there any fireworks at Al Abraj like the last one a couple of years ago?
They haven’t uploaded the poster yet. And no there aren’t any fireworks at the towers this year.