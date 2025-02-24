National and Liberation Day Fireworks Show

Lots of people have been asking me if there will be fireworks this National and Liberation Day. The answer is yes.

There are currently three confirmed fireworks shows:

Al Shaheed Park

There will be two fireworks shows at Al Shaheed Park on February 25 and 26, followed by a drone show. The shows will start sometime between 8 PM and 9 PM on both days. The duration and exact start time will depend on the weather and wind speed. There will be music throughout the entire show.

Al Mikshat

Located on the northern island of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge, they are hosting what they’re calling the largest fireworks show during the holidays. It will take place on February 25 and 26.

Al Khiran Mall

If you’re spending the holiday in the chalets area, Al Khiran Mall will host a fireworks show on February 26.

Al Kout Mall

Al Kout Mall will host a fireworks show on February 25 at 8PM.

If you know of any other places with fireworks, let me know in the comments.