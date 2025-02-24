A Look Inside the New Asnan Tower

Last week I took a tour of the new Asnan Tower that opened a few months ago, and I was completely blown away.

Asnan Tower was established in 2008 and has since grown to become not only the largest dental center in the Middle East but also the biggest in the world. Their newly opened center is state-of-the-art, filled with the latest dental technology they could acquire. I was given a tour of not only their customer facilities but also a behind-the-scenes look at their labs and sterilization department, and it was the behind-the-scenes tour that really blew me away.

To give you an idea of the scale, the center has over 100 dental chairs! It’s huge and also feels very luxurious. I was first given a tour of the main dental rooms including their VIP rooms which are mostly used by celebrities. I was then shown the kids clinic which has a completely different fun look with games and TVs in their waiting area and colorful and playful dental rooms. But, they do have one muted room reserved for autistic children as well.

Next, we toured the behind the scenes areas. The first was their massive laboratory packed with technicians and split into specialized areas, including one focused on 3D dental printing. The second stop, and the most impressive, was their sterilization department. This area houses the center’s most expensive equipment and is split into three sealed rooms: Cleaning, Disinfection, and Sterilization. Instruments move one way through these rooms to prevent cross-contamination and ensure the highest level of infection control. It’s also all top of the line equipment.

That last line actually perfectly sums up the new Asnan Tower, it was built with the best of everything, and not just equipment. One of the things they pride themselves on is hiring American-trained dentists from top dental universities, and having at least one Ivy League alumni available in each specialty. They want customers to have a seven-star service and that’s why they need to have the best facilities and dentists.

