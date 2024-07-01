Yesterday banks around Kuwait launched WAMD, a new and convenient way of sending and receiving money locally through Knet.
WAMD is the Arabic word for “Flash”, which I guess reffers to the speed of transferring money. The service basically allows you to quickly send and receive money using only a persons phone number.
Previously if you wanted to send a friend money, you’d either have to add them as a beneficiary or you would have to create a payment link. Now, they no longer need to do that. Instead, all you need to do is go to your mobile banking app and select to either to send or request money via WAMD, and then type in the amount, the persons phone number, and then click send. WAMD will handle everything else which includes sending the payment link and notifying both parties through SMS on the status.
To be able to use WAMD, both of you need to have previously registered for it. You can register to use WAMD through your banking app, it’s a simple process where you put your phone number and then the app sends you an OTP number to verify that this in fact is your phone number. Once you do that you can then use the service.
There are transfer limits. The minimum amount you can send per transaction is 1KD, the maximum is 1,000KD. You also have a daily limit of 3,000KD and a maximum monthly limit of 20,000KD.
This is a free service and requires you to have a Kuwait number and a Kuwait based bank account.
Knet haven’t updated their website yet with details on WAMD, so for now you need to head to their instagram page for info @knetkw
7 replies on “Banks Launch WAMD Payment Service – What is it?”
Is there an app for it like InstaPay?
No that I’m aware of but why would you need a separate app when you basically already have it installed, your bank app. Wamd connects to your bank account and uses your bank info so if they created a separate app it becomes a lot more complicated to set up and you’ll end up having two apps on your phone that do the same thing.
registered. thank you.
KNET* not Kent…
oops that was autocorrect
But what’s the difference between this and ‘link’ we use now? I mean thats the exact same steps to send a link. Go to your mobile banking app and request money via ‘link’, and then type in the amount, the persons phone number, and then click send (or even better you can forward the link using WhatsApp or Facebook messenger or even email, which doesn’t seem possible with WAMS). The banking app will handle everything else which includes sending the payment link and notifying both parties through SMS on the status. Even the limits are exactly the same as the ‘link’.
Well two things, first, it’s faster because you skip two steps.
The first step you skip is you don’t need to enter the name of the person you’re sending payment link to, when you enter their number in WAMD it pulls up the persons name automatically.
The second step you skip is the need to choose what way to send the person the link.
The other thing is, with the previous quick pay option, if you needed to send money to someone, that person should create and send you a link. Now you can send to them money without them having to request it, something not possible with older way. That’s also faster because it’s faster for me to initiate a transfer then it would be for example for my mum to create a link to send me.