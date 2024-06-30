KDD Launches Ice Cream that’s Good for You

Yesterday KDD launched a new line of ice cream they’re calling “Good for Me“. It’s ice cream that has zero percent added sugar making them healthier than their regular ice cream. Here is everything you need to know about this new range:

They will be available in three flavors, vanilla, strawberry and chocolate

It still tastes sweet because they use a combination of plant-based sweeteners, stevia and erythritol

The chocolate cup has 130 calories while both the strawberry and vanilla have 140 calories (150g)

The total sugar in this ice cream is 6 grams (this is from the natural lactose in milk), which is 65% less than regular ice cream

The ice cream does not contain artificial colors or flavors

The price is 400 fils per cup (their regular old ice creams are 100 fils per cup)

KDD will be launching more GOOD FOR ME products in the future

Update: One thing I find weird, it seems the ice cream cups still contain as much calories as the older cups. According to the KDD website, 150g of the regular chocolate cup is 130.5 calories while strawberry is 125.5 (which is actually less calories than sugar free). Vanilla calories isn’t listed.