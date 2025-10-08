Camel Racing is Back for a New Season

Camel racing is back for the 2025/2026 season, running from October to March, with races taking place every Saturday at the Kuwait Camel Racing Club. Since the weather is still hot during the day, this Saturday the races start at 5:30 AM with a total of nineteen scheduled. As the weather gets cooler, the races will start later in the day (check my weekly “Things To Do” weekend list for updated timings).

There’s no entrance fee, and you can either watch from the sidelines, drive up to the starting line to see the start, or follow the race around the track in your car (it can get a bit chaotic).

It’s really fun, especially if you’ve never been before. It’s never that busy, everyone there is pretty friendly, and it’s fairly easy to get to.

To find the location and entrance to the race tracks on Google Maps, just search for “Kuwait Camel Racing Club”.