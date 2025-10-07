Morning Milers Social Running Club

One big complaint I keep hearing is how difficult it is to make friends in Kuwait. My advice is always to join a hobby group or club since in my experience it’s one of the quickest ways to meet new people and people you’ll actually have something in common with. If you like running, then keep reading.

Morning Milers is a local running club that started last year by three friends, Rebecca Jones, Pip Field, and Sophie Bray. They caught the running bug and wanted some company on their runs, so they invited a few friends to join. Before they knew it, the group began to grow, and what started as a few casual jogs turned into the amazing and supportive community they have today.

The club meets twice a week for runs. Every Wednesday they meet at 6:30PM in Al Shaheed Park, and on Fridays they meet at 8AM, but the location changes every week. Each run ends with coffee and chats.

If you’re interested in running and meeting new people, follow them on Instagram and join their WhatsApp group linked in their profile. @morningmilersrungroup