How my car ended up in the LA Times

Just something random and kinda funny. I woke up this morning to find a friend in a WhatsApp group had shared an LA Times article that randomly included a picture of my car I had taken when I had visited The Vault. The picture was in a video that talked about a guy who sold investors on the concept of an ultimate man cave where for a monthly fee they’d have access to high-end vehicles. Totally random.

I can access the full article because it’s on Apple News which I’m subscribed to. The LA Times article is behind their paywall but the video isn’t and can be watched here.