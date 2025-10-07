Just something random and kinda funny. I woke up this morning to find a friend in a WhatsApp group had shared an LA Times article that randomly included a picture of my car I had taken when I had visited The Vault. The picture was in a video that talked about a guy who sold investors on the concept of an ultimate man cave where for a monthly fee they’d have access to high-end vehicles. Totally random.
I can access the full article because it’s on Apple News which I’m subscribed to. The LA Times article is behind their paywall but the video isn’t and can be watched here.
4 replies on “How my car ended up in the LA Times”
hahaha… but the business concept is really nice.
Like a big boys toy club.
I read the entire article. In short David Bren, son of billionaire developer Donald Bren, promoted The Bunker as an ultra-luxury car and social club with supercars, fine dining, and celebrity members. Investors poured in over $2 million for what was supposed to be based at Mr C’s Beverly Hills Hotel, but nothing was ever built. Lawsuits say Bren used the money for himself, with courts awarding about $2.6 million in judgments. His father publicly disowned involvement. One major investor, Tony Chen, later died by suicide. Bren’s team claimed COVID stalled real plans, but others call the venture a complete fabrication.
You can sue btw under several legal charges: Right of publicity, False endorsement and Copyright infringement. Possibly sue for damages to your image claiming people may assume you were in on the scam. Get a good lawyer.
His father’s a billionaire. If all goes well, expect a very decent settlement. Dont forget me btw, I only take accept gifts in the form of tabouleh and/or an Aston Martin.
