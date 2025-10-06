Joe & The Juice in the Park

Joe & The Juice is opening a new spot at Al Shaheed Park tomorrow (Tuesday, October 7). It’s right by the big lake in Phase 2 and feels like the perfect stop for a juice or a light meal if you’re walking around the park, out for a jog, or just hanging out with family or friends.

I passed by earlier today around sunset and the place looked great, with warm light coming in through the large glass windows designed to connect the indoors with the surrounding greenery. The interior seating is cozy, but since it’s in the park there’s also plenty of outdoor seating. You can sit overlooking the lake or catch the sunset from the other side.

The new location will be open daily from 5AM to midnight, making it perfect for early morning joggers. To stay up to date on their new menu items or locations, head over to @joeandthejuicekuwait