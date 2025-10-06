I’m Selling my Hilux

I’m getting a Raptor next week so selling my Hilux. Before I list it on the market I wanted to see if any of my readers wanted it. If you’re interested, get in touch with me. Here are some specs:

Toyota Hilux Adventure

Model: 2022

Mileage: 84,000KM

Upgrades:

Old Man Emu Shocks and Springs

Original BRAID wheels

BFG KO3 Tires (Less than a year old)

Mountain Top EVOm roll cover

Mountain Top Sports Bar

Rival Underbody guard

FOCAL Audio for Hilux Sound System

Front PPF

Ceramic Tint

Asking KD9,000