I’m Selling my Hilux

I’m getting a Raptor next week so selling my Hilux. Before I list it on the market I wanted to see if any of my readers wanted it. If you’re interested, get in touch with me. Here are some specs:
Toyota Hilux Adventure
Model: 2022
Mileage: 84,000KM
Upgrades:
Old Man Emu Shocks and Springs
Original BRAID wheels
BFG KO3 Tires (Less than a year old)
Mountain Top EVOm roll cover
Mountain Top Sports Bar
Rival Underbody guard
FOCAL Audio for Hilux Sound System
Front PPF
Ceramic Tint
Asking KD9,000
Dont we need a special licence to own a pickup?
Depending on how you register it, if its on the companies name yes, in my case its in my wife’s name so no.
Ohhh sick. What made you get a Raptor?
Complicated but basically was looking at importing a GX550 from the US, then looked at the Ineos and then the Wrangler 392. Then realized I liked owning a pick up truck and the Raptor is like the ultimate pick up truck so ended up with that.
ah gotcha. just a quick Q if you were to get a 2 door SUV what would be your pick these days? Jimny, LC70, and Patrol Super Safari all look so good
LC all the way!
Did u get the Focal plug and play kit for the Hilux? Did u change all doors?
What was the sound improvement like?
Yeah, huge difference in the front, not so much in the back. Like if I was to do it again I wouldn’t change the rears. Also did sound deadening for the doors to help.
The picture in the post. Is it in kuwait?
Saudi