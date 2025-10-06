Categories
Automotive Personal

I’m Selling my Hilux

I’m getting a Raptor next week so selling my Hilux. Before I list it on the market I wanted to see if any of my readers wanted it. If you’re interested, get in touch with me. Here are some specs:

Toyota Hilux Adventure
Model: 2022
Mileage: 84,000KM

Upgrades:
Old Man Emu Shocks and Springs
Original BRAID wheels
BFG KO3 Tires (Less than a year old)
Mountain Top EVOm roll cover
Mountain Top Sports Bar
Rival Underbody guard
FOCAL Audio for Hilux Sound System
Front PPF
Ceramic Tint

Asking KD9,000

10 replies on “I’m Selling my Hilux”

Complicated but basically was looking at importing a GX550 from the US, then looked at the Ineos and then the Wrangler 392. Then realized I liked owning a pick up truck and the Raptor is like the ultimate pick up truck so ended up with that.

ah gotcha. just a quick Q if you were to get a 2 door SUV what would be your pick these days? Jimny, LC70, and Patrol Super Safari all look so good

Did u get the Focal plug and play kit for the Hilux? Did u change all doors?

What was the sound improvement like?

Yeah, huge difference in the front, not so much in the back. Like if I was to do it again I wouldn’t change the rears. Also did sound deadening for the doors to help.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 