I wasn’t sure I could be useful to Lebanon during this important period but a few days ago I linked to my sister on Instagram since she’s on the ground there helping after the devastating explosion, and because of that one post she ended up getting hundreds of messages from people in Kuwait wanting to help. I realized I could use my platform to direct donations to some NGOs in Lebanon so, with the help of my sister, I’ve curated a list.

Below are some NGOs who desperately need your support. Clicking the name of the NGO will send you straight to the donation page but if you want to know more about what they’re doing, the second link will send you to their Instagram account.

CHildren AgaiNst CancEr
They’re in great need of medication since they had to send home the children with low immunity because their hospital was destroyed
Instagram: @chanceassociation

Nusaned
Currently providing food, hygiene kits, temporary shelter and medical supplies
Instagram: @nusaned

BASSMA
Currently providing food for affected families and helping in a variety of ways
Instagram: @bassmalb

Arcenciel
Currently providing food for affected families
Instagram: @arcenciel.aec

Offre Joie
Currently providing food as well as material to help rebuild
Instagram: @offre.joie

Lebanon Of Tomorrow
Their goal is to replace every shattered glass and rebuild every broken down door
Instagram: @lebanonoftomorrow

SESOBEL
A social service for the welfare of Lebanese children with disabilities
Instagram: @sesobel

Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon
Their hospital got destroyed and they need help to rebuild
Instagram: @ccclebanon

Every amount is important and helps so thank you in advance.