I wasn’t sure I could be useful to Lebanon during this important period but a few days ago I linked to my sister on Instagram since she’s on the ground there helping after the devastating explosion, and because of that one post she ended up getting hundreds of messages from people in Kuwait wanting to help. I realized I could use my platform to direct donations to some NGOs in Lebanon so, with the help of my sister, I’ve curated a list.
Below are some NGOs who desperately need your support. Clicking the name of the NGO will send you straight to the donation page but if you want to know more about what they’re doing, the second link will send you to their Instagram account.
CHildren AgaiNst CancEr
They’re in great need of medication since they had to send home the children with low immunity because their hospital was destroyed
Instagram: @chanceassociation
Nusaned
Currently providing food, hygiene kits, temporary shelter and medical supplies
Instagram: @nusaned
BASSMA
Currently providing food for affected families and helping in a variety of ways
Instagram: @bassmalb
Arcenciel
Currently providing food for affected families
Instagram: @arcenciel.aec
Offre Joie
Currently providing food as well as material to help rebuild
Instagram: @offre.joie
Lebanon Of Tomorrow
Their goal is to replace every shattered glass and rebuild every broken down door
Instagram: @lebanonoftomorrow
SESOBEL
A social service for the welfare of Lebanese children with disabilities
Instagram: @sesobel
Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon
Their hospital got destroyed and they need help to rebuild
Instagram: @ccclebanon
Every amount is important and helps so thank you in advance.
There are plenty of websites for donations but personally I rather send my to someone there that I trust than using websites also correct me if I am wrong I heard
there are a lot of people in power messing up with donations !!!
GOD BLESS LEBANON
Hey, yes, there are hundreds of NGOs in Lebanon, my list is a small curated list of ones I’m donating to myself. Donations today around the world are done over the internet, it’s perfectly safe.
There’s also the Lebanese red cross online donation
Ive been looking for a construction based NGO to donate too (like lebanonoftomorrow) if theres anymore of those add them too
Impact Lebanon
The red crescent
As well
