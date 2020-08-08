I wasn’t sure I could be useful to Lebanon during this important period but a few days ago I linked to my sister on Instagram since she’s on the ground there helping after the devastating explosion, and because of that one post she ended up getting hundreds of messages from people in Kuwait wanting to help. I realized I could use my platform to direct donations to some NGOs in Lebanon so, with the help of my sister, I’ve curated a list.

Below are some NGOs who desperately need your support. Clicking the name of the NGO will send you straight to the donation page but if you want to know more about what they’re doing, the second link will send you to their Instagram account.

CHildren AgaiNst CancEr

They’re in great need of medication since they had to send home the children with low immunity because their hospital was destroyed

Instagram: @chanceassociation

Nusaned

Currently providing food, hygiene kits, temporary shelter and medical supplies

Instagram: @nusaned

BASSMA

Currently providing food for affected families and helping in a variety of ways

Instagram: @bassmalb

Arcenciel

Currently providing food for affected families

Instagram: @arcenciel.aec

Offre Joie

Currently providing food as well as material to help rebuild

Instagram: @offre.joie

Lebanon Of Tomorrow

Their goal is to replace every shattered glass and rebuild every broken down door

Instagram: @lebanonoftomorrow

SESOBEL

A social service for the welfare of Lebanese children with disabilities

Instagram: @sesobel

Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon

Their hospital got destroyed and they need help to rebuild

Instagram: @ccclebanon

Every amount is important and helps so thank you in advance.