There are a lot of instagram accounts that sell old mobile phones but I found one that actually sells new old stock (NOS) phones. The account is called @mobiles.kw and the prices seem reasonable. I mean I asked about one phone which was the Ericsson T68i and he’s selling it new for KD40 which is actually really reasonable compared to the prices online. If you want an old phone for nostalgic reasons or maybe to play Snake on, check out his account.