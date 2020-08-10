I was extremely impressed at how quickly the Kuwait Red Crescent Society were able to mobilize and fly out to Lebanon after the explosion with aid. To give you an idea of how fast, the explosion had taken place at around 6PM and by early next morning, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society were already in Lebanon with their supplies and team. That’s just over 12 hours later! You can see how they’re helping right now by checking out their Instagram account @k.r.c.s which they’re fairly active on.

But, more importantly, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society have also set up a Lebanon Relief Campaign to help the people who were affected by the explosion. Your donation can help provide them with medical supplies, other necessities, and accommodation. For more information and to donate, click here.