Kuwait Unplugged is Back!

Kuwait Unplugged, one of the first blogs in Kuwait is now back online after being offline for years. The blog was launched back in 2003 by “Zaydoun”, just a couple of weeks after me and my friends launched Qhate (he hated the name, and probably still does).

I didn’t know Zaydoun back then but years later got to meet him and we became friends. A super interesting guy and I was really disappointed when his blog went offline since if you traced the start of Kuwait’s online social media scene, it all began with Kuwait Unplugged and Qhate. I’m really glad his archive is back online now, if you want to take a walk down memory lane or just browse through really old posts to get an idea of what life in Kuwait was like 20 years ago, here is the link.