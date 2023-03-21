Kuwait’s obsession with padel reached meme-worthy levels, with courts popping up everywhere – even replacing car lots in the city despite there being a scarcity of parking. But, I noticed most of the courts are usually empty when I drive by them and just yesterday I saw one being taken down.
As someone who doesn’t care about padel, I get the impression the padel craze has died down and so a lot more courts will be closing down. I know one court closing doesn’t represent the padel scene as a whole, but I can’t imagine all these courts being profitable, there are just too many of them. Is padel finally dead?
8 replies on “Is Kuwait’s Padel Obsession Finally Over?”
there were 2 in Salmiya block 10 which were like 200 meters away from each other…one’s been disbanded now…so i guess the padel craze is coming down….
Quite possible that everybody was busy enjoying the outdoors due to the good weather we had in the last few months, most likely that when the temperatures rise again, the demand for padel will kick right back in, especially for the indoor courts.
There were three Padel courts being built in my area last year (2 outdoor, 1 indoor), and by new year, they were all taken down! I also once saw Padel rackets on sale at a Trolley branch that cost like KD70-KD100! Who’s bright idea was it to bring this sport to Kuwait? Is Tennis not good enough anymore?
Well A LOT more people play padel than tennis, it’s a lot faster and easier to get into which is why it blew up in popularity world wide, whoever’s bright idea to bring this sport to kuwait made a lot of money.
Wait till people here know about pickle ball
It was never going to be sustainable. Now bring back the football.
I have 2 comments/ questions on this –
1. If the ‘craze’ coming down is true, then its a sad thing because at the end of the day it was a sport/ physical activity and its better to have people kicked/ excited about it than couch potato activities.
2. I’m hoping that with the with decrease in demand and over supply, the rates would have come down. Can anyone comment if that is actually the case?
I think if they had public swimming pools around instead of Padel courts it would make more sense. The summers would be oh so sweet.