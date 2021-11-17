I buy my beans from %Arabica just because that’s what I’m used to but there are a lot of other coffee bean roasters in Kuwait who also roast green beans in house for espresso. Below is a list compiled by radaaitor which I’ve arranged in alphabetical order:

%Arabica

48East Roastery

Air Roastery

AJ’s Roastery

Alameed

Albadawi Coffee

Altitude Roasters

Bait Qahwa Co.

Black Horse Coffee

Coffee Choices

Coffee Jug Roastery

Coffee Masters

Collective Coffee Company

Earth Roastery

House Of Beans

Jumo Coffee

Methods Roastery

My Habit Roastery

Origin Roasters

ORU Roasters

Pause Coffee Roasters

Rawi Coffee

Richards Coffee Co.

Roots Roastery

Stockroom Coffee

United Coffee Roasters

Vol. 1 Roast Lab

Wjaar Roastery

If I missed a place let me know in the comments. Also if you could recommend your favorite beans/roaster that would be helpful for anyone looking to try new beans. Personally, I get the Arabica Blend beans from %Arabica because it’s the same blend they use for their in-store coffee. I like consistency and I know their blend will always be consistent because it’s what they use themselves.

Also, the photo on top isn’t my setup but a friends. Super cool coffee corner and he even imports his own green beans and roasts them himself at home using an Aillio Bullet R1.