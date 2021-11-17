I buy my beans from %Arabica just because that’s what I’m used to but there are a lot of other coffee bean roasters in Kuwait who also roast green beans in house for espresso. Below is a list compiled by radaaitor which I’ve arranged in alphabetical order:
%Arabica
48East Roastery
Air Roastery
AJ’s Roastery
Alameed
Albadawi Coffee
Altitude Roasters
Bait Qahwa Co.
Black Horse Coffee
Coffee Choices
Coffee Jug Roastery
Coffee Masters
Collective Coffee Company
Earth Roastery
House Of Beans
Jumo Coffee
Methods Roastery
My Habit Roastery
Origin Roasters
ORU Roasters
Pause Coffee Roasters
Rawi Coffee
Richards Coffee Co.
Roots Roastery
Stockroom Coffee
United Coffee Roasters
Vol. 1 Roast Lab
Wjaar Roastery
If I missed a place let me know in the comments. Also if you could recommend your favorite beans/roaster that would be helpful for anyone looking to try new beans. Personally, I get the Arabica Blend beans from %Arabica because it’s the same blend they use for their in-store coffee. I like consistency and I know their blend will always be consistent because it’s what they use themselves.
Also, the photo on top isn’t my setup but a friends. Super cool coffee corner and he even imports his own green beans and roasts them himself at home using an Aillio Bullet R1.
I tried many from above list. All were very acidic which i don’t like. Even when specified by the shop, it still is acidic :(
Tried AIR? I think they’re the best in the list
Maybe it’s your coffee machine or the way you’re making the coffee?
Toby’s Estate also roasts beans.
IIRC they sell beans but don’t roast in-house
The Avenues branch literally roasted a bag of mine last weekend.
Altitude Roasters. Amazing coffee and they have the coolest Instagram account.
48e does it best for me
I prefer to drink Arabic coffee so that’s what I make. I get my beans Al Rifai.
House of Beans houseofbeans-kw.com
Forgot to mention Wjaar Roastery wjaarroastery.com & Coffee Jug Roastery coffeejugroastery.com
Kofe – Espresso Bar orderkofe.com
bait qahwa
https://baitqahwa.com/
Altitude Roasters https://altituderoasters.co/
