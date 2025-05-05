Both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways just launched new summer routes, so I put together a list of all the new spots, their launch dates, and the cheapest ticket prices I could find. Check them out below:
Alexandria
Flights from July 1 starting at KD 122
Antalya
Flights from June 2 starting at KD 135
Bodrum
Flights from June 2 starting at KD 152
Luxor
Flights from July 2 starting at KD 86
Malaga
Flights from June 5 starting at KD 197
Salalah
Flights from June 2 starting at KD 83
Sarajevo
Flights from June 5 starting at KD 130
Sharm El Sheikh
Flights from June 4 starting at KD 120
Trabzon
Flights from June 1 starting at KD 188
Vienna Flights
Flights from June 1 starting at KD 216
Budapest
Flights from June 5 starting at KD 119
Hurghada
Flights from June 28 starting at KD 106
Krakow
Flights from June 6 starting at KD 141
Prague
Flights from June 5 starting at KD 140
Rize
Flights already started, starting at KD 000*
Sarajevo
Flights already started, starting at KD 90
Sochi
Flights from June 4 starting at KD 101
Yerevan
Flights from June 1 starting at KD 92
*Couldn’t find the destination on their website even though the press release says they’ve already started flying there.
3 replies on “New Kuwait Airways & Jazeera Summer Routes”
That’s kinda expensive for Alexandria.
Off topic but that old jazeera airways livery gave me some serious nostalgia lol
lol I didn’t even realize