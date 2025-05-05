New Kuwait Airways & Jazeera Summer Routes

Both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways just launched new summer routes, so I put together a list of all the new spots, their launch dates, and the cheapest ticket prices I could find. Check them out below:

Kuwait Airways

Alexandria

Flights from July 1 starting at KD 122

Antalya

Flights from June 2 starting at KD 135

Bodrum

Flights from June 2 starting at KD 152

Luxor

Flights from July 2 starting at KD 86

Malaga

Flights from June 5 starting at KD 197

Salalah

Flights from June 2 starting at KD 83

Sarajevo

Flights from June 5 starting at KD 130

Sharm El Sheikh

Flights from June 4 starting at KD 120

Trabzon

Flights from June 1 starting at KD 188

Vienna Flights

Flights from June 1 starting at KD 216

Jazeera Airways

Budapest

Flights from June 5 starting at KD 119

Hurghada

Flights from June 28 starting at KD 106

Krakow

Flights from June 6 starting at KD 141

Prague

Flights from June 5 starting at KD 140

Rize

Flights already started, starting at KD 000*

Sarajevo

Flights already started, starting at KD 90

Sochi

Flights from June 4 starting at KD 101

Yerevan

Flights from June 1 starting at KD 92

*Couldn’t find the destination on their website even though the press release says they’ve already started flying there.