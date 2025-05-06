Kuwait’s Last Standing Cassette Shop

Recently, I decided I needed a better way to organize my CDs. I have around 300 packed away in boxes, making it virtually impossible to listen to them. While a lot of this music is available digitally, I still have a huge collection that isn’t available online. Initially, I started looking on eBay for CD cases, but then decided to look locally first. Since, the only music shop I know of that’s still open is ROMCO, I decided to head there.

I’ve posted about ROMCO before. They used to have a shop in Hawally, but it closed years ago, with all remaining cassettes and CDs moved to a small room within their offices, located in the same building but at the back. They carry a few English tapes, but most of their collection is Arabic. The last time I posted about them they used to sell the tapes for 1.5KD but now they sell for 2KD for some reason.

Up until a few years ago there were a couple of more cassette shops open in Kuwait but they also closed suddenly and I think this is the last one left standing. And if you’re curious, yes I managed to find a CD case for my CDs. They had two SKB CD-400 ATA Carrying Cases left which I guess DJ’s used to use since each can hold up to 120 CDs. They don’t have anymore of those cases left, but they do have some CD stands and wallets still available.

The employee there told me they’re open from 9AM to 4PM, so if you want to pass by and check out their tapes, they’re located across the street from Alandalus Complex in Hawally. You can also find them on Google Maps.

If you know of any other music shop still open, let me know.