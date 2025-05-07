Photos from when I visited the USS Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier

This is totally random but, a couple of weeks ago I read an article about an F-18 fighter jet that fell off a US Aircraft carrier, it was semi going viral because it sounded ridiculous and then this morning I saw another headline about another jet falling off the same aircraft carrier. Turns out both jets fell of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft, the same aircraft carrier I was invited to visit back in 2016.

I was going through all the photos I took that day and realized I didn’t really share much so I decided to do a photo dump. If you want to check out all the photos I took that day they’re now in Flickr and you can check them out here.

I took a few short videos that day which I merged into one longer video and I uploaded that to YouTube which you can watch below.