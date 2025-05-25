New Scientific Center Expansion Opens Tuesday

This coming Tuesday, the Scientific Center will finally open its doors to its new expansion, “World of Science.” The opening also marks the center’s 25-year anniversary since first launching in 2000 as the region’s first scientific center.

The new area includes the following exhibits:

Kuwait, Earth & Universe Exhibit

Showcases the history of Kuwait and its current development, as well as a section showcasing Earth, the other planets, and natural forces.

Robosapiens Exhibit

This exhibit explores how humans and technology have developed throughout the years, from robotics to bioengineering.

Engineering Our World

This section makes physics and engineering interactive and fun, which is great for curious minds of all ages.

There are a few more exhibits that haven’t opened yet but will be launching soon. The “Power of Play” exhibit is coming next month, while the “Children’s Museum” is set to open in 2026. The Children’s Museum will be a fun, hands-on space where kids can explore planets, animals, water, energy, and more. Another upcoming exhibit, “Ecosystem,” will showcase different environments from around the world.

As a longtime fan of the Scientific Center, I’ve been looking forward to this new expansion ever since it was first announced 10 years ago. The new area will officially open to the public this coming Tuesday, May 27, and tickets are already available on their website.

There will be a limited number of daily tickets available at first, so if you want to be among the first to explore the new space, head to tsck.org.kw and grab your tickets ASAP.