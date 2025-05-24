Deboned’s New Loumi Flavor for Summer

Deboned is my go-to spot when I want to eat clean or healthy. Their grilled chicken is packed with flavor, and since they have branches near my home and office, delivery is always quick.

One of the reasons I like their chicken so much is the special marination they use, and now they’ve introduced a new flavor for a limited time, Loumi. The flavor is inspired by the tangy depth of black lime, and it’s perfect for summer when you’re craving something light but tasty.

The new Loumi flavor is available across all their chicken dishes, including Shawarma, Chicken Wings, and of course, the Half Chicken and Whole Chicken options (with or without rice).

I didn’t realize this until I got their press release, but Deboned isn’t just in Kuwait anymore. They’ve also expanded to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which explains why I’ve been seeing them pop up more online.

If you’ve never tried Deboned before, or if you want to check out the new flavor, head over to their Instagram page for more info @deboned.kw