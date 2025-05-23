Salgado, Iconic Kuwait Fires Photographer, Dies

I just read that the legendary Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has sadly passed away. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest documentary photographers of our time.

In 1991, just after the Gulf War, Salgado documented one of the most devastating environmental disasters of the 20th century, the oil fires. His powerful black-and-white photographs of firefighters battling huge flames and smoke-filled skies. became iconic and captured the true cost of the war.

The images he captured in Kuwait continue to define how the world remembers the impact of the Gulf War. He published a book featuring those photos titled Kuwait: A Desert on Fire. To explore more of his work, visit his Instagram @sebastiaosalgadooficial.