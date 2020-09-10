Yesterday I found out the popular Thai restaurant Pattaya Beach closed down their Kuwait City location. I think they had been there since the late 80s so it sucks that it closed down. I drove by their Salmiya location and that turned out to be open but part of the restaurant charm was the Kuwait City location in that old travel agency mall. So many things are changing!
Most old shops will be closed down due to the 60 years residency rules…
This is most likely Covid related and nothing to do with residency rules
Absolutely true, this case might not necessarialy be related to the 60 year old residency rule
but expect to find a lot of stores closing down both new and old because of the residency rule. I hope there is still a solution for this stupidity and may God grant good health and wisdom to the Amir to intervene.
I loved their Tom Yam soup ☹️
New Gen: I wasn’t aware of this restuarant, now I don’t need too