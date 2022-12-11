E-Fly is a scooter-sharing service that was recently launched in Kuwait.

Scooter-sharing is a service in which electric scooters are made available to rent on the side of the road for quick trips. They can be picked up and dropped off usually anywhere within a zone and are activated using an app. I’ve used them in Europe and Dubai to move around and they can be extremely practical and usually a lot faster than Uber or public transportation especially when you’re in a congested city like Paris or London.

In Kuwait, at the moment there are three areas where E-Fly is available, the Gulf Road from Marina Mall to Scientific Center, the Mishref Oasis Park, and at the South Island of the Causeway Bridge.

The rental price is 100 fils to start and then 50 fils for every minute you rent the scooter. The app is available on both the Apple and Google Store and you can check out their Instagram for more details and links @eflyscooter