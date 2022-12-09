Tickets for Winter Wonderland are now on sale on their website. The tickets are limited per day so if you don’t get tickets early, you might not find a day that works for you. As of this post, tickets are available for every day including the first day which I just got tickets for. They haven’t yet announced that tickets are for sale as of the time of publishing this post so nobody knows they’re for sale yet. Get your tickets now by going to winterland.kw

