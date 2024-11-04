Shakshooka Market Kicks Off a New Season

Winter season is here, and events and markets are starting to pick up again. Shakshooka, the food and art craft market, is kicking off its new season on November 30th. Last year, Shakshooka took place at Alandalus in Hawally, and it’s back there again this year.

Shakshooka have been around since 2013 and they used to be a nomadic market moving around from location to location. Their markets generally contain food stalls, art, handicrafts, and fresh produce. For more info and to stay posted on the market, follow them @shakshookamarket