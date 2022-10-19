I recently noticed that for most of the items I’ve been ordering from Amazon I’ve been shipping them directly to Kuwait whenever possible instead of shipping to my US forwarding mailbox. I wasn’t sure if it was cheaper or more expensive but then I realized I could actually do a comparison with an item I recently sent to my Shop&Ship mailbox.
I ordered a USB adapter (so its very light) and shipped it to my Shop&Ship mailbox. I paid KD3.96 for shipping because I have a Flex account. Based on the price breakdown, I was able to calculate how much regular Shop&Ship would have cost and with the Amazon shipping price, I just added the item to my cart now and put my Kuwait address to get that cost. Here is what I found:
Shipping Costs
Sho&Ship: KD6.82
Shop&Ship Flex: KD3.96
Amazon: KD4.71
So in my case, I saved a tiny bit of money shipping it to Shop&Ship first, but only because I have Flex. I tried to find another price comparison example, but since the last time I had an item from Amazon shipped to my US forwarding mailbox was back in March, I no longer have the ability to view how much I paid for shipping.
But basically, with the new Shop&Ship price increases, it’s no longer that feasible to ship through them when you have the option to ship directly to Kuwait.
What about the regional Amazons. I don’t know anyone using them. I would have thought it would be quicker and cheaper to ship from Amazon SA AE or EG to KW. Also I think there is a customs union in the GCC so there won’t be any customs if you order from SA or AE.
I’ve ordered from .as before but just once, they barely have anything I want there that isn’t cheaper to buy directly in Kuwait
If I don’t have to interact with the post office I might start doing that.
Shipping also gets cheaper when ordering multiple items on Amazon. It’s similar prices to shop n ship, but I prefer paying everything shipping related in advance than having Aramex charge me whatever they feel like for customs.
Amazon has also refunded part of the customs deposit on multiple occasions.
Not all Amazon dot ae items ship to Kuwait but they deliver to your address, driver has called every time, no problem with them
The due have customs but I don’t mind paying