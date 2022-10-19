A new arcade opened up last week in Salmiya called Venue 56. It’s the second arcade to open up in that area with Hangar being the other, but what caught my attention was the fact Venue 56 had a miniature golf course.

I don’t know why no one has thought of opening a proper miniature golf course in Kuwait. It’s fun, it doesn’t require too much of a large space, and it can be indoors so open all year round. There are all these huge indoor padel courses opening up now so maybe when they eventually go out of business someone can turn one of them into a miniature golf course. Until then all we have is this new small one at Venue 56, and the one at Nomad but all the way in Khiran.

It costs KD4.750 to play minigolf at Venue 56 and they also have billiards, bowling and arcade games. They’re located in the new building next to Zahra Complex (Google Maps) and you can check them out on Instagram @venue56.kw