Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Internet
1.🇳🇴Norway: 126.94 (Mbps)
2.🇦🇪UAE: 126.85
3.🇶🇦Qatar: 124.29
4.🇨🇳China: 116.42
5.🇳🇱Netherlands: 105.52
6.🇩🇰Denmark: 105.40
7.🇰🇷South Korea: 104.81
8.🇧🇬Bulgaria: 103.90
9.🇸🇦Saudi Arabia: 97.15
10.🇰🇼Kuwait: 95.04
(Ookla, Sep, 2022)
— World Index (@theworldindex) October 18, 2022
“At least my internet is fast” is going to be my new goto anytime anything pisses me off from now on.
The UAE and Qatar are faster.
But UAE internet is way more expensive. I think Kuwait provides much better value for money.
I dont think any other country provides a better value then Kuwait, in terms of how much you pay vs what you get (high or unlimited usage, and excellent speeds)
And UAE blocks VoIP…
You mean to say “any other country in GCC”.
LTE and 5G really revolutionized things here. If we were still waiting for fiber optics, the average would be much lower because of all the poor souls still on DSL 2Mbs connection.
Internet costs are way cheaper in US than top 10 on the list BUT unfortunately, internet speeds are not the best. For example, my Verizon phone service is $35 (10kd) unlimited per month or $50 (15kd) unlimited internet at home but again not the fastest, as it used to be, & seems to be getting worse.