Top 10 Countries With The Fastest Internet 1.🇳🇴Norway: 126.94 (Mbps)

2.🇦🇪UAE: 126.85

3.🇶🇦Qatar: 124.29

4.🇨🇳China: 116.42

5.🇳🇱Netherlands: 105.52

6.🇩🇰Denmark: 105.40

7.🇰🇷South Korea: 104.81

8.🇧🇬Bulgaria: 103.90

9.🇸🇦Saudi Arabia: 97.15

10.🇰🇼Kuwait: 95.04 (Ookla, Sep, 2022) — World Index (@theworldindex) October 18, 2022

“At least my internet is fast” is going to be my new goto anytime anything pisses me off from now on.