A couple of weeks before corona, a place opened up at Sirbb Circuit called Smash Hub where you could go and smash things to relieve stress and just have fun. Sadly that place closed down and has been replaced by Padel Courts, but another place similar opened up called Smashing Point.

For 12KD you can put on protective gear and using one of the different tools available, smash 10 glasses (or plates) and one electronic item. They also have a group package where you and a couple of friends can smash things together for 45KD. When I tried this at Smash Hub I had a blast, but haven’t tried Smashing Point yet.

Smashing Point do have a few videos in their Instagram highlight to give you an idea of what the experience looks like. They’re located in Al Tilal Complex in Shuwaikh and are open from 5PM to 10PM. Check them out on Instagram @smashingpointkw

Photo by Carlos Niño