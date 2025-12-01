The Giant Kites Show is Back this Weekend

Al-Farsi Kites Team are back this Friday for their first desert display of the season.

A lot of people don’t realize this, but the Al-Farsi Kite Team (founded in 2003) owns some of the biggest kites on the planet. Their Kuwait flag kite has held the Guinness World Record for almost 21 years now, but they actually have two even larger ones. They’re called The Blue Manta Ray and The Hope. The Hope alone is around 1,250 m², about the size of three basketball courts.

During the winter months, the Al-Farsi Kite Team puts on a display every Friday in Bnaider near exit 258. The display starts after Friday prayers, and they’re usually there until around 5 PM.

For weekly updates and the Google Maps link to their location, check out their Instagram account @alfarsikite