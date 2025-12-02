A New and Comfortable Way to Fly to India

If you’ve been wanting to go to India and are looking for direct flights on brand new planes then this post will interest you.

Akasa Air is one of the newest Indian airlines, established just a few years ago, which is why their fleet is one of the youngest in the world. They currently operate Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying to over 28 destinations including Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Their local agent is AlKazemi Travel & Tourism, one of the oldest travel agencies in Kuwait, established in the late 60s, so you can expect everything to be handled smoothly and professionally. Akasa has been operating in Kuwait since last year and now has daily flights to India except on Sundays. Their local office is located on the mezzanine floor in Sanabil Tower, Sharq.

Akasa’s aim is to provide comfortable air travel at competitive rates while maintaining a high level of service. Café Akasa, their inflight meal service, offers a menu with over 45 meal options to suit all diets and tastes. Even though they’re a more economical option, all their seats have extra legroom and most of their aircraft have USB ports to charge your devices. The cabin is noticeably quieter, with up to 50 percent less noise inside.

They’re also an airline that cares. Akasa believes in sustainability, which is why they use recycled and bio-friendly materials wherever they can. Not only is their packaging and cutlery for inflight meals biodegradable, but even their crew wear sneakers specially designed for them by Adidas and made from recycled materials. They’re one of India’s greenest fleets. Their safety manual and menu card even include braille, a small but thoughtful detail that shows how much they care about accessibility. Last but not least, Akasa is a pet-friendly airline.

If you want to book your next trip or learn more about their routes and services, check out akasaiar.com and their local agent alkazemitravel.com