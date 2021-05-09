Over the weekend PACI updated the Kuwait Mobile ID app and added vaccination data to it. This means the vaccination data is now part of your Civil ID information alongside other important info like nationality, birth of date, and sponsor. Clicking on the vaccine status pops up a window revealing details on the first and second dose.
If you’re anti-vax this isn’t good news because it’s starting to look like vaccination will eventually be required for things like residency renewal, traveling, and maybe even accessing gyms or other indoor public spaces. So if you’ve been holding out on signing up for the vaccine you’re just delaying the inevitable.
How can anyone even get the vaccine these days? ive been registered since december still no luck.
25yr old white collar expat.
I’m not sure if they just pick people using a shuffle button or what formula exactly but I know someone who registered in March and already got their first shot and I know someone who registered in December and is still waiting.
Give a call on their Hotline Numbers (151) it worked for a few
I registered in December and I’m highly asthmatic. I have hospital documents proving that. I’m considered a high risk and I still didn’t get the vaccine.
What if your are not anti vix, but pro privacy and pro personal choice and pro human rights?
Then you wouldn’t have a problem getting vaccinated since it has nothing to do with privacy nor human rights.
Mandated medical treatment is banned by several international treaties. Making personal health details accessible to the cops is an invasion of human rights. But apart from that, you are absolutely right.
That’s not really true https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccination_policy
Also this is fresh off the press
https://www.euronews.com/2021/04/08/mandatory-vaccinations-for-children-necessary-in-a-democratic-society-rules-echr
Both your links show that it does have a lot to do with human rights. They call the court case ‘controversial’. The diseases mentioned in the second one, ‘a panel of nine diseases, including poliomyelitis, hepatitis B and tetanus’ are very much in a different category than Covid-19, which in the UK was downgraded on 19th March 2020 from being a High Consequence Infectious Disease, meaning that an overwhelming public good could no longer be claimed (though it was, of course). C-!9 has a 99%+ recovery rate, and seems not to affect the young at all. I agree that it looks like Kuwait is heading for a medical apartheid, but I don’t agree that this is nothing to do with privacy nor human rights.
Both links actually contradict your original statement.
I’m old enough to remember being taught not to be peer pressured into taking experimental drugs.
too bad you weren’t taught to listen to people who were smarter than you
How about you set an example for everyone? By your logic the speed limit and seatbelt are mere peer pressure. So how about you drive at 200 km/h and slam a wall while not wearing a seatbelt. I just want you to make a statement to mark who is too foolish to agree with your remarkable intellect. Do it, it will bring benifits to this over populated planet. i dare you!
This “experimental drugs” statement will always be the dumbest thing I have ever heard
It is not an “experimental drug”. All approved vaccines in Kuwait have gone through all the required due diligence from the drug makers, what more exactly do people want?
Just stop being an anti-vaxxer and take the thing
Then I hope you’re pro-Talabat and pro-Netflix, since that’s pretty much all you’ll be doing if you’re still pro-staying-in-Kuwait.
From what I can tell, Kuwait is taking a bit more of a “eff your feelings” approach to vaxxing than the U.S. is. Which is fine. I hope they don’t let ANYONE not vaxxed go to the airport. Less traffic.
In this case, you can be right, or you can be free.
I sure hope they identify everyone who hasn’t vaccinated so they can prevent them from going to public places like gyms, cinemas etc. Being pro choice doesn’t give you the right to endanger everyone else’s health by choosing not to get vaccinated. If it takes including vaccination status on the ID to to identify people who haven’t vaccinated that’s fine with me. If you think getting the vaccine violates your personal freedoms, fine, just stay away from the rest of us who choose to get the vaccine so we can get back to our normal lives.
All the vaccinations I got allowed me to travel and mix freely with the general population in countries where there was a fair chance I might catch a serious disease. I was protected, innoculated, immune. If you are vaccinated, what are you afraid of? Don’t you think the vaccinations work?
You’re obviously misinformed about the vaccine and the virus which explains all your comments here. You should stop listening to activists and hippies and instead listen to real doctors.
Many places already require people to be vaccinated for other diseases (i.e. malaria) in order to travel there. Why is it suddenly a matter of human rights when the same requirements are imposed for COVID?
“…alongside other important info like nationality, birth of date, and sponsor.”
A rhetorical question, but why would nationality be important…
I have registered since Dec. 2020 and am still awaiting the call. I wonder what’s the criteria for being called. Still waiting..
My whole family registered since December. My parents got the first dose two weeks back.
I believe if their turn came after 5 Months ; mine might come after 5 years. *Fingers crossed*
I got my vaccine last week but I don’t see that on my Mobile ID. Should it be updated automatically from the MOH side or do we have to upload our certificates to the Immune app then it will update Mobile ID?
Update the mobile id app, maybe u don’t have latest version
You were right, thanks.
Do you have any idea how places and govt authorities will differentiate between those who only got 1 vaccine because that’s all they were allowed after recovering from Covid vs those who still need to get a 2nd shot?
Have they fixed the android mobile civil ID app? I cant register on it because the ‘Accept Terms and Regulations’ checkbox is obscured by the Cancel button.
Galaxy brain level app design
What if you’ve had your vaccine outside Kuwait?
Btw, for the people who have registered many months ago but have not received their appointments yet, just go to the vaccine link and try registering again, to double check if you get the message you have signed up, or if your first sign up didn’t go through for whatever reason and you gotta sign up again
When my wife signed up the first time, her SMS never did arrive. She went on the site and signed up again, and apparently it didn’t go through the first time
Today morning, I received a notification to vaccinate my daughter and the schedule is today. It’s a good thing I checked the SMS before going to work.
I think they are prioritizing the students now – in order to start in person classes in September.