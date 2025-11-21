Your Guide to English Books at the Kuwait Book Fair

Yesterday I passed by the Kuwait Book Fair and it was pretty packed in the morning, filled with buses and kids from different schools around Kuwait.

The book fair is divided into three halls, 5, 6 and 7. The English book stalls are all located in a corner of hall 6. Compared to the Arabic books the English stalls make up a very small part of the fair but even if you’re there just for the English books I’d walk around the rest of the fair since there were a few Arabic book sellers that also had some English books for sale. The main English stalls though were the following:

Al Sadu House

Austin Macauley Publishers

Awtar Publishing

Brijbasi Art Press

Harvard Press

Hachette

KISR

Macmillan

National Geographic

Oxford University Press

Qatar Press

Samarkand

Scholastic

Thames & Hudson

The English Bookshop

USBORNE

US Embassy in Kuwait

WH Smith

From the list above all the stalls are in hall 6 except for three, the US Embassy, KISR and Al Sadu House, those stalls were located in hall 7. I’m not sure if I’m just imagining it or not but the English books section seemed smaller than the previous years. Still worth checking out though.

If you’re into Kuwait’s past, there is a great book called ‘Screen & Memories Since 1954’ that documents Kuwait’s movie theater history. I picked it up last year and it’s really nicely put together and bilingual. You can find it at the Maraya Publishing booth in Hall 6, Stall A26.

And if you’re planning to pass by the fair, just take into account that it’s open at different timings on Friday and Saturday compared to the rest of the week.

Mornings 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Afternoons 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM