Get Ready for the Best Weekend of the Year!

Soundstorm, MDLBEAST’s flagship festival, is the largest electronic music event in the region and has been held annually in Riyadh since 2019. I remember the first time I heard about it back then, I couldn’t believe it was happening in Saudi since they were just starting to open up and the event was bigger than anything I had seen in the region at the time. Since then Soundstorm has kept growing, with last year attracting over 450,000 visitors, and this year they’re going even bigger.

Soundstorm 2025 will have a lineup of over 200 artists with some huge names including Post Malone, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, DJ Snake, Halsey, Major Lazer, Pitbull, Calvin Harris, and many more.

This year they’re also unveiling a totally new experience with a revamped festival site and brand new stage designs. Riyadh’s downtown area will be completely redesigned and the site will be divided into 4 districts with a total of 14 stages.

Soundstorm 2025 is taking place in Riyadh over three days from December 11th to 13th. Tickets are on sale now at mdlbeast.com. For more info along with the full lineup, head over to the website or their Instagram @mdlbeast.