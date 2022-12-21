This cabin which looks like it’s located in a remote area of Montana is actually in Wafra. The retro-looking A-frame building has 3 bedrooms with a second smaller cabin next door that has another extra bedroom. There is also an outdoor temperature-controlled pool, a small pond, and lots of greenery and hills around the 10,000 sqm property.
One night at the A-frame costs 150KD while a weekend is 500KD. It holds up to 8 people, so find enough friends and that’s around 60KD per person for a weekend getaway in Kuwait. @a_framekw
Looks like something out of an A24 horror movie 😂
very expensive :(
Cut down on starbucks and avocado toast! That’s what I did
The shopping guide section isn’t there anymore (that shows various online websites). You’re updating it?
I removed that category since I had it up during Covid when we were all shopping online. Page still online though https://248am.com/mark/shopping/kuwait-online-shopping-websites-2020-list/