Currently, Kuwait is the cheapest country to mine digital currencies like Bitcoin. As compared to other countries you don’t have to spend huge amounts on crypto mining. If you are thinking of mine Bitcoin then you can move to Kuwait and start your crypto without incurring much expense every month. Kuwait has a relatively low cost of living which is why services are pretty cheaper as compared to other countries. Also, another reason for cheap electricity is that sunlight is abundant in Arabic countries like Kuwait. Hence, there is an abundance of solar energy that can be converted to electricity. Source

The article doesn’t mention a source but it looks like the conclusion might be based off a research paper published back in November that states:

Kuwait is the most affordable country to mine Bitcoin, with an electricity cost per Bitcoin of $880. Similarly to many other countries in the Middle East, Kuwait has almost limitless oil and gas reserves, and the government is also heavily subsidizing electricity prices.

I never got into bitcoin but I do see a lot of mining rigs going up for sale in the classifieds section all the time. If Kuwait is indeed one of the cheapest places to mine then that would explain why so many people try it out here but I’m having a hard time believing it can be $880 per Bitcoin, that seems super cheap.