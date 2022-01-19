Around 5 years ago I posted about fencing courses at the Qadsia Fencing Academy. Since then the academy has gone through an overhaul and they’ve now revamped it with new coaches, management, and a new look. They are open again to anyone who is interested in learning to fence including both males and females, kids and adults.

The fencing academy operates three days a week from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. They will be introducing private lessons soon but currently, they’re only offering group sessions with the first class being a free trial. The monthly membership is a very reasonable 40KD and they provide all the equipment for you. So if you’re looking for something new and interesting to try, it doesn’t get better than this.

For more information and videos you can check out their instagram @qadsiyafencingacademy. They also have a website with updated information qadisyafencingacademy.com