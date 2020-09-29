Google Street View currently works in Kuwait but is fairly limited since from what I can tell its one guy who’s driving around Kuwait with a 360-degree camera mounted to the roof of his SUV snapping photos.

But surprisingly, PACI seems to have a street view of pretty much most of Kuwait on their website. The only issue is it’s not as easy to use as Google Street View. For example you can’t just search for a random place and find it on the map. The process of actually finding a place is pretty tedious. Here are the steps to use PACI’s street view:

First head to http://gis.paci.gov.kw/Client/EN/Default.aspx

Click “Quick Search”

Manually find the street you want

Click on the street and wait a few seconds

Once the street view thumbnail pops up at the bottom, click on it

Someone at PACI should really coordinate with Google and see if there is a way to merge their databases together. I’m still impressed though that PACI actually have a street view option.