MyHome is your one-stop shop for all your home needs. Our services include everything from maintenance, car wash and laundries to grocery delivery, security cameras and gardening.

From now until the end of October, place an order on MyHome and get cashback as MyHome credits. Here’s how it works –

Place an order with one of the categories listed below and earn a percentage of your order back as MyHome in-app credits. For example, if you spend 10 KD on your laundry services, you will earn 5KD back as MyHome in-app credits which you can use on any of our 25+ services anytime in the future.

Until the 31st of October 2020, the Cashback services and percentages are as follows:

Each service will have a cashback indicator on the app highlighted in green, allowing you to easily find which services offer cashback and their percentages. You can track the cashback credits you have earned by checking your balance in the side menu. Take care of all your home needs and earn cashback while you do it!

Download MyHome and take care of all your home needs! Our call center is available 24/7 for your support, give us a call at 22257775 or chat with us using our live chat feature on our app or website www.myhomeapp.io or message us through Instagram or Twitter @myhome_app. We aim to continuously improve our customer support service and are here to listen to your feedback on ways we can enhance our offerings and overall service.

MyHome – The App for All Your Needs