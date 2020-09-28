I’ve been wanting to post about this since back in 2018 when I first found out but couldn’t due to secrecy reasons (I was working on the project back then). But, now that the secret is out I can finally share this. Mr. Holmes Bakehouse known for popularizing the cruffin is opening up in Kuwait. The cruffin, a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin became a huge hit a few years ago and sparked a lot of copycats around the world. But Mr. Holmes are also known for their pastries which I got to try all of them and they’re really good. Like I’m going to gain a lot of weight once they open kinda good.
I think they should be opening up fairly soon with their first location being in the city right next to Eighty Six.
I thought Dominique Ansel popularized the cruffin.
Nope he popularized the cronut
Right!
So is this cruffin’s texture more of a muffin or a croissant? Because the cronut looked and tasted more like a croissant to me.
It’s more of a croissant that looks like a muffin
That’s what I thought yeah cause the cronut is the same way.
Oh no way! Very excited for this…. their baked goods are really delicious. Best of Luck to the people behind it.