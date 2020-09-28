Yesterday Al Corniche Club sent out an email informing their members that they will be closing down the club on October 11th. Last year Al Corniche Club lost the bid to operate the location but went to court hoping to reverse the decision. That must have not worked out and so they now have to leave the location.
It had a good run and was an urban oasis for many families. Nothing good ever lasts here 💔
So what will open instead ?
Starbucks obviously. Also no pumkin spice latte. If you want that or anything else fun and enjoyable,you know where the airport is. Good day.
It’s still gonna be a club just run by a different company
And probably to a different market. Most of corniche members were europeans. I guess it will now be oriented to locals.
Most of Corniche members were expats because expats don’t have homes with pools or chalets, nor do they have an issue wearing swimsuits in a public space. It’s the same with all clubs in Kuwait, majority of members are expats.
It was more like a cult.
How so?