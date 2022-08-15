This is completely random but the Central Bank of Kuwait launched a podcast a few days ago. They’re the last people I would have expected to start a podcast, but they seem they have a good reason for it. According to the podcast description, they want to introduce economic and financial awareness to people and explain major economic concepts to non-financial folks.
They currently have one episode up so far which is on inflation, so if you want to check it out, click here.
may you compile an updated list of active local podcasts? Most if not all of the podcasts on your last list are not active anymore.
I listen to 2 but im sure there are many more.
Bdon Warag https://www.instagram.com/bidonwaraq/
The Wahab Experience https://www.instagram.com/thewahabexperience/
The only local podcast I listen to every now and then is the Los Gatos podcast but they haven’t posted anything new since Feb https://instagram.com/losgatosmag
CBK Podcast is it on APP Store only?
Yeah only on Apple’s podcast, couldn’t find it on Spotify or Overcast