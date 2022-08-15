Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian coffee chain is reopening in Kuwait today at 5PM. According to their Instagram post, the first 50 customers will be getting free drinks every week for a year. They’re opening 5 locations today which include:
- Awtad Tower
- Argan Al-Bidaa
- Argan Square
- Blajat Corniche
- Dining DT
I don’t know where the last two locations are, but if you do, let me know in the comments so I can link them.
Are they new owners? I’m curious to know whats the reasoning of reopening, after it not working out the first time
All the best to them
New owners new strategy
Blajat Corniche is opposite the Starbucks and Costa on the Gulf Road/Salmiya Block 6
Good , Coffee is one thing we dont see much in kuwait.
Tell me about it. One day, I had to drive nearly 2 minutes to the closest Starbucks. This will be now 1 minute. That’s time and money saved.