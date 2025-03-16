The Story of the Dhow that’s on the KD 20 Note

If you look at a KD20 note, you’ll notice a dhow on it. That’s Al-Ghazeer, and I recently found out the story behind it. The illustration on the KD20 was also based on the image used in this post.

Al-Ghazeer’s story starts with Mohammad Al-Maskati. Mohammad started sailing at the age of 6 as a Tabab (helper) on pearl-diving vessels, working unpaid while learning the trade. By ten, he was promoted to Rathif (diver’s assistant), earning a small share of profits. Three years later, he became a Ghais (diver) but later moved to trading vessels.

Mohammad joined a trading dhow as a seaman transporting dates and cargo from Basra to India. Within two years, he was entrusted with steering the vessel. Mohammad worked as the Assistant to the Nokhada (Captain) until 1949.

In 1953, Mohammad was appointed as the honorary Nokhada of the fleet belonging to Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the future Amir. He also began to utilize his experience and contacts in India within the shipbuilding industry. Over a period of years, Mohammad built 20 ships which he sailed back to Kuwait and the region to sell.

In the early 1960s, Mohammad Al-Maskati began working alongside Husain Marafie. The two men struck up a strong relationship, and when Husain wanted a dhow to be used as a restaurant for a five stars hotel he and his family were building (later became SAS/Radisson), Mohammad built him one. That dhow would eventually be called Mohammadi II and became the Al Boom Restaurant. While building Mohammadi II, there was enough spare wood to build another dhow so Al-Ghazeer was built.

Mohammad Al-Maskati and Husain Marafie sailed the Al-Ghazeer dhow from India to Oman, Bahrain, and finally Kuwait, where it received an enthusiastic reception in all three countries. The duo later worked together again on Al-Hashimi II, the largest dhow ever built which currently sits in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel, dwarfing the smaller boom, Mohammadi II.

Al-Ghazeer was later featured on the back of the KD20 banknote as an element that alludes to Kuwait’s rich economic and commercial history that is linked to the deep blue seas.