Kuwait Ranked Least Friendly for Expats in 2024

The Expat City Ranking for 2024 by InterNations is out and Kuwait is back to being the least friendly for expats. According to InterNations, Kuwait has constantly placed in the bottom 10 since the list started all the way back in 2014:

As in 2023, Kuwait ranks last (53rd out of 53 countries) in the Ease of Settling In Index. In fact, it has consistently placed in the bottom 10 since the first year of the survey in 2014.

Only about a quarter of expats in Kuwait (26%) feel welcome there (vs. 63% globally). Rather, around half don’t feel at home in the country (49% vs. 23% globally) and say it’s difficult to get used to the local culture (47% vs. 21% globally). Expats rank Kuwait dead last when it comes to Local Friendliness (53rd), and less than a quarter (22%) are happy with their social life there (vs. 52% globally).

And although 57% of respondents in Kuwait say they’ve already been there for five years or more (vs. 48% globally), the majority (53%) is still only friends with fellow expats (vs. 37% globally). This is possibly because making local friends is difficult: over three in five expats (61%) agree, 20 percentage points more than the global average of 41%.