The Expat City Ranking for 2024 by InterNations is out and Kuwait is back to being the least friendly for expats. According to InterNations, Kuwait has constantly placed in the bottom 10 since the list started all the way back in 2014:
As in 2023, Kuwait ranks last (53rd out of 53 countries) in the Ease of Settling In Index. In fact, it has consistently placed in the bottom 10 since the first year of the survey in 2014.
Only about a quarter of expats in Kuwait (26%) feel welcome there (vs. 63% globally). Rather, around half don’t feel at home in the country (49% vs. 23% globally) and say it’s difficult to get used to the local culture (47% vs. 21% globally). Expats rank Kuwait dead last when it comes to Local Friendliness (53rd), and less than a quarter (22%) are happy with their social life there (vs. 52% globally).
And although 57% of respondents in Kuwait say they’ve already been there for five years or more (vs. 48% globally), the majority (53%) is still only friends with fellow expats (vs. 37% globally). This is possibly because making local friends is difficult: over three in five expats (61%) agree, 20 percentage points more than the global average of 41%.
Costa Rica on the other hand was ranked the friendliest place for expats in 2024. For the full list and more details, click here.
13 replies on “Kuwait Ranked Least Friendly for Expats in 2024”
numero uno 🏆
Water is wet. Kuwait hates expats. Kuwait hate locals now. If you hate locals and expats living in the country, how can you possibly have tourists one day.
consistency is key
Bottom 10 – not bad kuwait being among the scandanavian countries that everyone is roaring about how happy and advanced these countries are. *being sarcastic
Hungary
Denmark
Switzerland
Czechia
Sweden
Austria
Finland
Germany
Norway
Kuwait
For once, As Funny guy, I cannot seem to see the humor in this. We need to wake up, or we’ll be asleep forever (aka dead, get it?)
And still no one will do anything to make things better! 😞
When you look at the “top countries” sorry to say but its all crappy countries. I personally don’t want Kuwait to be a tourist or foreigner destination- part of the charm is how somewhat secluded we are.
When you look at countries with a lot of expats they’re generally problematic places that sacrifice their local culture and traditions to capitalize on foreigners. I call it commercialized colonialism- look at Dubai for example its one of the most soulless places on the planet.
So yeah, lets keep it this way we should be proud of being in the bottom with countries like Switzerland, Sweden, Germany & Norway.
Local traditions and culture? Could you please elaborate for me? Is it BurgAr King or mcdonalds? Or perhaps its marina mall and shark market unesco sites of prehistoric malls?
What is it that you are so afraid to lose?
Not surprised. It will remain at the bottom forever. Everything that is being done internally will remain. Pre US invasion into Iraq, Kuwait was the most free & advanced GCC country.
Again ?
Tell us something new.
Not surprised at all, Kuwait is not a friendly country to anyone anymore unfortunately.
Why Kuwait?? Why??? Me know English.. me THIS??!!!
Kuwait can survive without Kuwaitis, but I doubt it will survive without expats. I think it wouldn’t even exist by now if no expat told them black sticky gunk pouring from sand can be traded for gold.