Metallica Immersive Concert on the Apple Vision Pro

Back in November I posted a 6 months later update on my Apple Vision Pro and I mentioned my usage dropped considerably since I first got it. That is still the case now, maybe more so even. Basically, I tend to mostly use the AVP whenever Apple releases a new immersive video, or someone releases an app or game that is a unique experience that can only be experienced on the AVP.

Recently, Apple released a Metallica immersive concert for the AVP and I watched it last night and wow.

Firstly, I like Metallica. I was actually going to their concert back in 2017 when I was in LA and I chose to miss it because I was at the beach with family and friends and was having too good a time to want to leave. I don’t regret missing the concert, well maybe just a bit, but I do wish I had gotten to see them live.

This immersive video is like the next best thing to actually being at the live concert. It’s hard to describe to someone who hasn’t experienced any Apple Vision Pro immersive content, but it really makes you feel like you’re there. The video is around 20 minutes long and I think it covered 3 or 4 songs tops. The perspective changes, sometimes you’re right in front of James Hetfield as he’s screaming into the mic, sometimes you’re with Lars at the drums, sometimes you’re watching from the top of the stadium or down in front of the crowd. It’s all 3D of course, and it’s all in Apple’s immersive 180-degree 8K video format.

I’ve never experienced Enter Sandman the same way as I did watching them perform it live last night. I really really loved it and it’s just another preview of what’s to come years down the line when AR/VR goggles/glasses become more affordable, accessible and common.

It’s another perfect example of what I was saying back in November, the AVP is really just a technology preview of things that will come in the future. No one should really buy one unless they have extra cash lying around, but it’s definitely something people should experience if they have the opportunity to.